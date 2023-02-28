Mary McCartney exhibition to feature shots of sister Stella and Kate Moss

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Mary McCartney is to stage a photography exhibition which captures “unexpected moments” from her life over the last 30 years – including shots of her sister Stella and supermodel Kate Moss.

Can We Have A Moment? Three Decades Of Photographs In Britain will be the first major showing of the 53-year-old’s work in the UK.

McCartney, daughter of Beatles star Sir Paul and photographer Linda, will take over Sotheby’s gallery on New Bond Street in London from March 9 to April 2.

McCartney said: “This exhibition is a reflection of my personality and the feelings I like to embrace.

“But, it is also very much about the viewer’s experience and the emotions that I hope they will experience while exploring the show.

“These photographs all have meaning to me, and I hope that by exhibiting them, they can have meaning for someone else too.”

The exhibition will feature 30 works including portraits, images of nature and photographs which have never been exhibited before.

Among the collection is a shot of supermodel Moss unzipping her dress and another of her fashion designer sister Stella which is described as a “nude portrait but you can’t see any nudity”.

A portrait of Tracey Emin sat in bed, dressed up and channelling the late Frida Kahlo also features.

The exhibition also forms part of Sotheby’s (Women) Artists’ campaign – which is running from February 22 through to the end of March.

In celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8, the gallery will be staging a series of events, panel discussions and sales, culminating in a takeover of its London galleries, with a public exhibition dedicated to the work of female artists – including Can We Have A Moment.

McCartney will also appear as a guest speaker for the talk, Women In Art: From Image To Image-Maker, alongside writer Bettina Korek, artist Sonia Boyce and author Lisa Armstrong.

Her love for photography began at an early age and she followed in the footsteps of her late mother Linda, who was also a photographer.

After leaving school, she joined the music book publishing company Omnibus Press as a picture editor and worked on a David Bowie publication.