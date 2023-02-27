Mon, 27 Feb, 2023 - 12:28

Paul Mescal wears embellished outfit by Simone Rocha at the SAG Awards

A-listers were out in force on the red carpet
By Katie Wright, PA Fashion and Beauty Editor

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards red carpet was all about bold fashion choices.

Many of the winners and A-list guests in attendance opted for outfits adorned with intricate embroidery and 3D florals.

These are all the Hollywood stars who opted for embellished looks at the SAG awards:

Paul Mescal arrives at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Paul Mescal (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Kildare actor Paul Mescal, nominated for his role in acclaimed film Aftersun, chose a sheer, black longline jacket embellished with floral and pearl detailing created by Dublin-born designer Simone Rocha.

Zendaya arrives at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Zendaya (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Zendaya topped many best-dressed lists in a powder pink bespoke Valentino gown adorned with almost 200 silk rosettes.

Danielle Deadwyler arrives at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Danielle Deadwyler (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Danielle Deadwyler, nominated for her role in Till, donned a custom Louis Vuitton look, with her white and pink scallop-edged gown encrusted with sequins and beads.

Michelle Yeoh arrives at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Michelle Yeoh (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Everything Everywhere All at Once star Michelle Yeoh wore a black one shoulder column gown decorated with a panel of pale yellow sequinned tassels down the centre.

The haute couture dress was created by Schiaparelli, the label responsible for Kylie Jenner’s recent fake lion head dress.

Emily Blunt arrives at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Emily Blunt (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Emily Blunt chose a Japanese-inspired Oscar de la Renta design, the red column gown decorated with pink blossom embroidery.

Julia Garner arrives at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Julia Garner (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Ozark and Inventing Anna star Julia Garner donned a bronze Gucci gown which combined pleated fan details and a bejewelled mesh inlay.

Haley Lu Richardson arrives at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Haley Lu Richardson (Jordan Strauss/AP)

White Lotus star Haley Lu Richardson, who took home a gong as part of the Best Ensemble in a Drama Series award, wore a black sequinned Carolina Herrera gown encrusted with hundreds of pearls.

29th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Cate Blanchett arrives at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Cate Blanchett continued her support for sustainable fashion in a bespoke sequinned Armani dress with lace embellishment.

Her stylist Elizabeth Stewart said on Instagram the gown was made with “re-purposed lace left over from a dress worn by the actress in 2014 and 2018”.

celebrityfashionfashion and beautyshowbizpaul mescalzendayaemily bluntmichelle yeohsag awardsjulia garnerdanielle deadwylerhaley lu richardson
