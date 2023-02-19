Colin Farrell hoping to secure first Bafta of 25-year career

Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Colin Farrell could take home his first Bafta at Sunday’s ceremony, where Netflix’s anti-war epic All Quiet On The Western Front leads the pack with 14 nominations.

The Irish actor, who has appeared in both Hollywood blockbusters and independent films across a varied 25-year career, is nominated in the best actor in a leading role category for the first time.

He is in the running for his role in black comedy-drama The Banshees Of Inisherin but faces tough opposition from a series of big names.

Richard E Grant is hosting this year’s event (Ian West/PA)

These include Austin Butler for Elvis, Brendan Fraser for The Whale, Paul Mescal for Aftersun, Bill Nighy for Living and Daryl McCormack for Good Luck To You, Leo Grande.

All Quiet On The Western Front, directed by German filmmaker Edward Berger and based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque, is nominated for top gongs including best film, best director and best film not in the English language.

Its string of nominations means it goes into the event equalling 2000’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon as the film not in the English language with the most nominations in Bafta’s history.

Close behind are Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin and Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s Everything Everywhere All At Once with 10 nominations apiece.

Both films have also received nods for best film, with Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis and Todd Field’s Tar rounding off the five-strong list.

Martin McDonagh with two of his Baftas for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Yui Mok/PA)

The Banshees Of Inisherin and its cast are being touted as potential big winners of the night.

Its other nominations include outstanding British film, best director, best original screenplay and best supporting actor for Irish stars Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan as well as best supporting actress for Kerry Condon.

The leading actress prize will also be hotly contested as the nominations include Cate Blanchett for Tar, Viola Davis for The Woman King, Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All At Once, Dame Emma Thompson for Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, Ana de Armas for Blonde and Danielle Deadwyler for Till.

This year the event is moving to London's Royal Festival Hall from its previous location of the Royal Albert Hall, which had hosted the award show since 2017.

William and Kate at the 73rd Baftas (Ian West/PA)

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate will also attend for the first time in three years.

William, who has been the president of Bafta since 2010, and Kate will watch the ceremony before meeting the winners and rising star award nominees.

Dame Helen Mirren will also lead a special tribute to the late queen.

Richard E Grant will host the main event while TV presenter Alison Hammond will helm the Bafta Studio, an immersive and access-all-areas experience, as part of the BBC One coverage.

American actress, dancer and singer Ariana DeBose will open the night with a contemporary music performance inspired by this year’s nominees.

Bafta and Oscar-winner Sandy Powell will be awarded a Bafta Fellowship, becoming the first costume designer to receive the body’s highest honour.

There will also be a performance from Mercury Prize-winning rapper and singer Little Simz.

The Bafta Film Awards will be broadcast on February 19th at 7pm on BBC One.