Wed, 01 Feb, 2023 - 07:51

Famous faces among the first to watch Jenna Coleman and Aidan Turner’s new play

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

A host of famous faces were among those who attended the opening night for Jenna Coleman and Aidan Turner’s new West End play Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons.

Staged at the Harold Pinter Theatre, the play is described as a rom-com about “what we say, how we say it, and what happens when we can’t say anything anymore”.

Created by Sam Steiner and directed Josie Rourke, it stars Doctor Who’s Coleman and Poldark’s Turner as its main protagonists.

Presenter and model Alexa Chung was one of the celebrities who was pictured attending the press night on Tuesday evening wearing a black long coat paired with a white and black polka-dot scarf.

It’s A Sin’s Omari Douglas was also in attendance, wearing all black with a red and yellow striped scarf, while singer Jessie Ware donned a colourful shift and long black trench coat to the event.

James Norton (Ian West/PA)

Happy Valley actor James Norton, Gangs Of London’s Sope Dirisu, Four Weddings And A Funeral actor Simon Callow and Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Laura Haddock also made an appearance at the play.

Director Rourke also attended, wearing a vibrant blue jumpsuit and red jacket.

Josie Rourke (Ian West/PA)

Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons is running at the Harold Pinter Theatre until March 18th.

