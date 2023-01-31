Tue, 31 Jan, 2023 - 16:56

Agency representing Ryan Tubridy and Dermot Bannon sees profits double

NK Management represents Pat Kenny, Ryan Tubridy, Dermot Bannon, Claire Byrne and Joe Duffy.
Agency representing Ryan Tubridy and Dermot Bannon sees profits double

Gordon Deegan

Post-tax profits at the management agency representing a host of stars from Irish TV and radio more than doubled last year.

NK Management represents broadcasters Pat Kenny, Ryan Tubridy, Dermot Bannon, Claire Byrne and Joe Duffy.

The business is led by chief executive Noel Kelly.

New accounts for Mr Kelly's Cleary Consultancy Ltd show the firm recorded post-tax profits of €404,085 in the 12 months to the end of March last year.

This was more than double the post-tax profits of €191,339 in the prior year.

The 60-year-old Mr Kelly shuns the limelight but is one of the best-known names in the Irish broadcasting industry, and is often tasked by his clients to negotiate new contracts on their behalf with RTÉ.

In a rare press interview a number of years ago, Mr Kelly said: "I'm not interested in the limelight. I like the fact that I can get on the Luas and nobody knows who I am or what I do."

Mr Kelly has also served as a long-time director on the board of Adi Roche’s Chernobyl Children’s Project International charity.

The NK Management website says the talent management agency has 25 years experience "at the forefront of connecting talent and brands with global audiences".

The firm’s client list reads like a who’s who of Irish celebrities, including Dave Fanning, Matt Cooper, Ivan Yates, Baz Ashmawy, Niall Quinn, Kian Egan and Dermot Whelan.

Others include Doireann Garrihy, Kathryn Thomas, Catriona Perry and Sonia O’Sullivan. Mr Kelly also represented the late Gerry Ryan and today represents the broadcaster’s daughter and 2FM presenter, Lottie Ryan.

The firm had no comment to make on the accounts.



More in this section

Kasabian frontman: Teenage Cancer Trust concert series is a beautiful thing Kasabian frontman: Teenage Cancer Trust concert series is a beautiful thing
Paul McCartney shares unreleased 1994 collaboration with Jeff Beck Paul McCartney shares unreleased 1994 collaboration with Jeff Beck
Eva Green tackled about ‘peasants’ remark in court evidence about film crew Eva Green tackled about ‘peasants’ remark in court evidence about film crew
rtebroadcastingaccountsnk managementnoel kellytalent managementcelebrity agent
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s young daughter makes first public appearance

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s young daughter makes first public appearance

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more