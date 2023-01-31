Agency representing Ryan Tubridy and Dermot Bannon sees profits double

Gordon Deegan

Post-tax profits at the management agency representing a host of stars from Irish TV and radio more than doubled last year.

NK Management represents broadcasters Pat Kenny, Ryan Tubridy, Dermot Bannon, Claire Byrne and Joe Duffy.

The business is led by chief executive Noel Kelly.

New accounts for Mr Kelly's Cleary Consultancy Ltd show the firm recorded post-tax profits of €404,085 in the 12 months to the end of March last year.

This was more than double the post-tax profits of €191,339 in the prior year.

The 60-year-old Mr Kelly shuns the limelight but is one of the best-known names in the Irish broadcasting industry, and is often tasked by his clients to negotiate new contracts on their behalf with RTÉ.

In a rare press interview a number of years ago, Mr Kelly said: "I'm not interested in the limelight. I like the fact that I can get on the Luas and nobody knows who I am or what I do."

Mr Kelly has also served as a long-time director on the board of Adi Roche’s Chernobyl Children’s Project International charity.

The NK Management website says the talent management agency has 25 years experience "at the forefront of connecting talent and brands with global audiences".

The firm’s client list reads like a who’s who of Irish celebrities, including Dave Fanning, Matt Cooper, Ivan Yates, Baz Ashmawy, Niall Quinn, Kian Egan and Dermot Whelan.

Others include Doireann Garrihy, Kathryn Thomas, Catriona Perry and Sonia O’Sullivan. Mr Kelly also represented the late Gerry Ryan and today represents the broadcaster’s daughter and 2FM presenter, Lottie Ryan.

The firm had no comment to make on the accounts.