Miley Cyrus ‘endlessly grateful’ to fans after new single remains at number one

The US singer said it was a ‘pleasure’ to create music that was ‘connecting in such a positive way’.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Miley Cyrus says she is “endlessly thankful” to her fans, after her latest single Flowers continued to top global charts.

Flowers, which is the lead track from her upcoming eighth studio album, was released on January 13th, becoming her third UK number one.

The 30-year-old previously topped the UK singles chart with We Can’t Stop in 2013 and Wrecking Ball in the same year.

On Twitter, Cyrus wrote: “Celebrating Flowers being #1 around the world again this week!

“I love that this record is connecting in such a positive way and it’s a pleasure to continue creating music for you.

 

“These milestones are only made possible by the listeners & my incredible fans. Endlessly thankful.”

The full album, titled Endless Summer Vacation, is due for release on March 10th.

Her previous album, Plastic Hearts, was released in 2020.

Cyrus, who rose to fame as a child on Disney Channel show Hannah Montana, is the daughter of US country star Billy Ray Cyrus and the goddaughter of Dolly Parton.

