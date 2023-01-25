Wed, 25 Jan, 2023 - 16:54

Yardbirds founding guitarist Anthony ‘Top’ Topham dies aged 75

Topham also performed with Christine McVie, Duster Bennett and Fleetwood Mac founder Peter Green
Yardbirds founding guitarist Anthony ‘Top’ Topham dies aged 75

Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Anthony “Top” Topham, founding guitarist of The Yardbirds, has died at the age of 75 after battling dementia.

The musician, who later adopted the name Sanderson Rasjid after joining the Subud spiritual movement, helped form the pioneering rhythm and blues band in London in May 1963.

He left before their commercial breakthrough and was succeeded as lead guitarist by Eric Clapton, then Jeff Beck and finally Jimmy Page.

Jeff Beck
Jeff Beck performing live on stage (Yui Mok/PA)

A statement from his representative said: “Sanderson Rasjid, born Anthony ‘Top’ Topham, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 23rd surrounded by his family.

“Born in London on July 3rd, 1947, he was 75 years old and had been fighting dementia in his final years.”

Topham went on to play guitar for Christine McVie, Duster Bennett, and Fleetwood Mac founder Peter Green.

In his later life, he also worked as an interior designer and was a mural and fine artist.

His death comes two weeks after that of fellow Yardbird Beck from bacterial meningitis.

More in this section

Bruno Tonioli confirmed as Britain’s Got Talent judge Bruno Tonioli confirmed as Britain’s Got Talent judge
The Late Late Show to celebrate Ireland's 14 Oscar nominations The Late Late Show to celebrate Ireland's 14 Oscar nominations
Paris Hilton announces birth of first child Paris Hilton announces birth of first child
musicjimmy pagedeatheric claptonjeff beckchristine mcviethe yardbirdstophamanthony tophamtop topham
Shailene Woodley had the ‘hardest time’ of her life while filming Three Women

Shailene Woodley had the ‘hardest time’ of her life while filming Three Women

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more