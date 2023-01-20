Fri, 20 Jan, 2023 - 12:55

Oti Mabuse on Dancing On Ice complaints over Ekin-Su’s outfit and performance

The reality star’s performance saw more than 100 complaints to Ofcom over her costume and routine.
By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse said she is excited “to be part of a show that gets complaints” following public outrage over contestant Ekin-Su Culculoglu’s costume and performance.

Love Island winner Culculoglu, 28, and her professional partner Brendyn Hatfield’s steamy routine to Britney Spears’ Toxic On Sunday saw more than 100 complaints to media watchdog Ofcom.

The reality star found herself in danger of going home following the performance, after a public vote landed her in the dance-off.

She will face one of the five celebrities who will compete in this week’s episode of the ITV competition.

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional and Dancing On Ice judge Mabuse joked with Graham Norton on his BBC chat show: “If I had that body, I would wear less all the time.”

She added: “It is so exciting to be part of a show that gets complaints. I thought the outfit was really, really sexy and risk-taking is what is important to me.”

Culculoglu scored 21.5 points from the judges, which was not the lowest score on Sunday night, as the first group of six skaters took to the ice in ITV’s split premiere.

At the time Mabuse said she “loved” Culculoglu’s performance as it was “hot, hot, hot – from the outfit to the make-up”.

Graham Norton Show – London
Brendan Fraser, Michelle Williams, Helena Bonham Carter, Russell T. Davies, Graham Norton, Oti Mabuse and Cat Burns during the filming for the Graham Norton Show (Ian West/PA)

Having made history on Strictly Come Dancing, winning twice, consecutively, during her seven-year tenure, Mabuse joined the Dancing On Ice panel in 2022 but has said this year she has a different approach to judging the skating performances.

She said: “The first year I was very excited so this year I have a new attitude.

“I’m trying to be calm and not too screechy – my role is not to show how excited I am.”

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday at 10.40pm

