ASAP Rocky is ‘more excited than everybody else’ for Rihanna’s Super Bowl show

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

ASAP Rocky has said he is “more excited than everybody else” for his partner Rihanna’s Super Bowl half time show in February.

The 34-year-old US rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, recently welcomed his first child with the Umbrella singer, reportedly in May last year.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Rocky shared his excitement over his partner’s first major live performance in many years, saying: “Oh man, I’m just as excited as you guys, if not more.”

“This is huge. This is incredible. I’m so glad that my lady’s back making music again and whatnot, and getting back out there.

“It’s just incredible. Especially for both of us, it is a good year for both of us to be more active and be out there.

“But the Super Bowl is huge, and her being the creative she is, she going to bring it, man.

“I’m excited. I’m more excited than everybody else, honestly.”

Rihanna, 34, shared the news on her social media platforms in September last year, where she posted a photo of her hand holding an American football.

Shortly after, a statement from the NFL confirmed the popstar and businesswoman will perform at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in February.

The show has previously been headlined by global superstars including 50 Cent, The Weeknd, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

Earlier this month the singer teased her upcoming performance with a 30-second video in which she is illuminated by a bright white spotlight while wearing a luxurious yellow shawl and heavy silver chains around her neck.

Various voices are heard discussing her return with one saying, “It’s been over six years” and other adding “Rihanna, where have you been?” before she is seen placing a single finger to her lips.

After welcoming their first child last year, Rocky also spoke about becoming a father, telling Apple Music: “It’s so unexplainable. It’s just one of those things. I’m a member of our club now, like the dad club. You see a dad, you see me. I’m playing on, I’m a full dad now.

“Being outside and working and being creative, it drives more energy for you to obviously to think and soak things up like a sponge now that I’m a dad, because I have a whole another perspective.

“But it honestly helps you get home to your family and get home to your baby. And I can’t even explain it.

“You come home to heaven every day. I’m so thankful. God is good.”

The couple have been particularly private about their child, however Rihanna did offer fans a glimpse in a TikTok video shared in December.

In the post Rihanna recorded her child reaching for her phone and cooing while travelling in the back of a car.

She could be heard saying: “Ooh you’re trying (to) get mommy’s phone? Oh, oh, wow.”

Last year Rihanna released her first new solo music since 2016 with Lift Me Up.

The track was recorded for Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever.