Thu, 19 Jan, 2023 - 10:51

Kim Kardashian revealed as new owner of Attallah Cross worn by Diana

The amethyst cross pendant sold for £163,800 at auction on Wednesday.
Kim Kardashian revealed as new owner of Attallah Cross worn by Diana

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Kim Kardashian has acquired the Attallah Cross worn by Princess Diana after the pendant went on sale at Sotheby’s London.

The Attallah Cross, a 1920s pendant by luxury jewellery designer Garrard, which was worn on several occasions by Diana, sold for £163,800 (€186,455) in the Sotheby’s Royal and Noble Sale on Wednesday.

The amethyst cross was reportedly competed for by four bidders during the last five minutes of the Sotheby’s sale and was ultimately purchased by a representative for Kardashian, 42, the auction house confirmed.

The Attallah Cross
The Attallah Cross, worn on several occasions by Diana (Sotheby’s/PA)

The pendant, which was most famously worn by Diana at a London charity gala in October 1987, sold for more than double its pre-auction estimate.

The princess paired the pendant with a Catherine Walker dress as she attended the gala in support of Birthright, a charity working towards the protection of human rights during pregnancy and childbirth.

The cross was first bought from Garrard by businessman Naim Attallah in the 1980s, and through his friendship with Diana, Attallah was able to loan it to her on several occasions over a number of years.

The cross-shaped pendant – thought to be a one-off private commission by Garrard – is a bold and colourful piece set with square-cut amethysts and accented by circular-cut diamonds.

The cross has a total diamond weight of approximately 5.25 carats.

Throughout her life Diana wore a number of pieces from Garrard, including during her last public appearance, when she wore what has come to be known as the Swan Lake necklace, a diamond and South Sea pearl necklace which the jewellery house made in collaboration with her.

Ahead of its sale, head of jewellery at Sotheby’s London Kristian Spofforth said: “Jewellery owned or worn by the late Princess Diana very rarely comes on to the market, especially a piece such as the Attallah cross, which is so colourful, bold and distinctive.

Kim Kardashian in the dress worn by Marilyn Monroe during her famous 1962 performance of Happy Birthday to US president John F Kennedy (John Nacion/NurPhoto/PA)

“To some extent, this unusual pendant is symbolic of the princess’s growing self-assurance in her sartorial and jewellery choices, at that particular moment in her life.”

Kardashian has previously shown interest in historic fashion items, including a Marilyn Monroe dress worn by the reality star at last year’s Met Gala.

In May 2022 Kardashian revealed she had lost 16 pounds to fit into the “iconic” gown, which was on loan to her from the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum.

It was originally worn by Monroe during her famous 1962 performance of Happy Birthday to US president John F Kennedy.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! later stressed that the dress was not damaged by Kardashian after she received criticism from online collector Scott Fortner, who shared photos online which appeared to show damage to the back of the gown following the gala.

More in this section

Missing hiker in California mountains named as British actor Julian Sands Missing hiker in California mountains named as British actor Julian Sands
The dating trends you might see on Love Island this year The dating trends you might see on Love Island this year
Love Island bombshell ruffles feathers after his surprise arrival Love Island bombshell ruffles feathers after his surprise arrival
kim kardashiansotheby'sroyalauctionsaledianaprincess dianaprincess of walesmarilyn monroeattallah crossgarrard
Police say no criminal offence occurred after porn prank on BBC FA Cup coverage

Police say no criminal offence occurred after porn prank on BBC FA Cup coverage

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more