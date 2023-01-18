Love Island drama intensifies as new bombshells choose islanders for dates

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

The drama is set to intensify in the Love Island villa on Wednesday night as two new bombshells enter the villa and choose two of their fellow islanders to take on dates.

Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown, a 25-year-old model and property developer, and 24-year-old money adviser David Salako are set to make a shock entrance on the ITV2 dating show.

Before the islanders are made aware of Zara and David’s arrival, not one but two receive a text inviting them on dates with the new bombshells.

After hearing the news, one islander admits: “I think having the two new bombshells will definitely mix things up, it will get people sweating a bit”, while another adds: “I’m absolutely buzzing a new girl is coming in!”

Elsewhere in Wednesday’s episode, newly single islander Will Young decides it is time to “get grafting” after bombshell Tom Clare chose to couple up with his former partner Olivia Hawkins.

Following the re-coupling at the firepit, 23-year-old farmer and TikTok star Will approaches semi-pro footballer Tom, 23, to say: “Honestly, you are well better suited.”

He jokingly adds: “It just means that I’ve got to graft a little harder now.”

Speaking in the beach hut later on, Will says: “(I’ve) got to do a lot of grafting, do a lot of talking and try to take in as much as possible.”

As he sticks to his word, Will is later seen pulling make-up artist Lana Jenkins, who is currently coupled up with financial adviser Ron Hall, for a chat.

After being chosen by Tom, actress Olivia, 27, finds herself conflicted having previously expressed her interest in 21-year-old TV salesman Haris Namani.

Despite Tom’s decision, Haris asks Olivia for a chat and admits: “Out of every girl in here, you are the one that I’m most sexually attracted to, you’re a very good-looking girl.”

Following Haris’s admission, Olivia says: “Looks-wise I feel like he’s (Tom) growing on me but you’re more my type, I’m more physically attracted to you…

“And then personality, the thing that gets me so stuck is the fact that you’re both so different and I just need to decide what I want from a guy.”

Meanwhile, airport security officer Shaq Muhammad cuddles up with Tanya Manhenga after the firepit ceremony and tells the 22-year-old biomedical student: “That was intense, something like that kind of puts things into perspective, in those kinds of situations you…”

After Shaq, 24, trails off, Tanya asks: “You what?”, to which Shaq replies: “I just want to keep you close.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX.