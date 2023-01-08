Top Gun, Steven Spielberg and Michelle Yeoh set to receive awards at NBRs

Sun, 08 Jan, 2023 - 16:39

Coming two days before the Golden Globes on Tuesday, the NBR Awards will help kick Hollywood’s awards season into high gear
Top Gun: Maverick, Steven Spielberg and the stars of The Banshees Of Inisherin are set to collect awards at Sunday night’s National Board of Review (NBR) Awards in New York.

The annual non-televised gala is being held at Cipriani’s in Manhattan and hosted by Willie Geist.

Voting for nominations to the Academy Awards begins on Thursday.

The National Board of Review, a long-running group of film enthusiasts and academics, names its winners ahead of its ceremony.

Top Gun: Maverick was its pick for best film.

Other awards include Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans) for best director, Colin Farrell (The Banshees Of Inisherin) for best actor, his co-star Brendan Gleeson for best supporting actor, Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once) for best actress and Janelle Monae (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) for best supporting actress.

