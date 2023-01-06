Fri, 06 Jan, 2023 - 19:00

Shaun Dooley leads tributes to Love Actually actor Wyllie Longmore

The Witcher star Dooley said Longmore believed in him from the beginning of his career.
Shaun Dooley leads tributes to Love Actually actor Wyllie Longmore

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Shaun Dooley has led tributes to “beautiful human being” and fellow actor Wyllie Longmore who has died at the age of 82.

Longmore, who had roles in Love Actually and Coronation Street, “believed” in him from the beginning of his career, Dooley, best known for The Witcher and Gentleman Jack, said.

Longmore also had parts in Casualty, The Bill, Merseybeat and Cold Feet.

“I can confirm with great sadness that Wyllie Longmore died peacefully at home on Wednesday evening,” his agent said in a statement to the PA news agency.

“Wyllie Longmore was a much loved husband, father and grandfather. A gentle and fiercely intelligent man with a deep integrity for his work.

“An inspiring teacher, passionate theatre maker and hugely talented actor. He will be missed and remembered by many for a very long time to come.”

Longmore was a trustee and actor at The Edge theatre in Manchester, the founding head of acting at The Ardern drama school and later head of the school, as well as a patron of North West Drama.

Shaun Dooley
Shaun Dooley lead the tributes (PA)

Former Coronation Street actor Dooley, 48, wrote on Twitter: “So incredibly saddened to hear that Wyllie Longmore has passed away.

“A beautiful beautiful human being. A gentle man loved by so many of us who had the privilege to know & learn from him. All my love & good wishes to his family. I’m so sorry. Rest well sir. #wyllielongmore

“Wyllie believed in me from the start. Held my place on his drama course until I’d heard back from the more established ones. Waited for me. Taught me to appreciate words and verse.

“And for all that Sir I can never repay you. Thank you Wyllie. All my love Xxx.”

The Royal Exchange Theatre in Manchester also wrote on Twitter that Longmore was “a fiercely passionate theatre maker, incredible actor” and “inspiring teacher” who “made a huge difference”.

The Edge theatre also paid tribute, writing: “Wyllie has been a part of The Edge for many years, as a trustee, actor, facilitator and most of all, friend. He was a passionate advocate for theatre and the arts and will be so missed by us all.”

The Arden wrote: “Wyllie established a set of values and a legacy that continues to this day and inspired generations of young actors.”

More in this section

Kanye West song Power at centre of London High Court royalties dispute Kanye West song Power at centre of London High Court royalties dispute
Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp comes out as gay Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp comes out as gay
Jeremy Renner shares video of family ‘spa day’ in ICU after accident Jeremy Renner shares video of family ‘spa day’ in ICU after accident
deathmanchestercasualtylongmoremerseybeatnorth west dramashaun dooleythe ardenwyllie longmore
Anne Heche’s son says support has been ‘overwhelming’ as he shares her new book

Anne Heche’s son says support has been ‘overwhelming’ as he shares her new book

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more