Kelly Osbourne says she is ‘not ready’ to share newborn son with the world

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kelly Osbourne has said she is “not ready” to share details of her newborn son with the world, after her mother Sharon Osbourne revealed the baby’s name on a TV talk show.

Kelly Osbourne, 38, the daughter of Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne and the former X Factor judge, said it was “no-one’s place but mine” to share information about the child.

It comes after her mother revealed the baby’s name to be Sidney during an episode of The Talk on Tuesday.