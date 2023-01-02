Mon, 02 Jan, 2023 - 10:37

Jeremy Renner in 'critical but stable' condition after accident

Renner is currently starring in the Paramount+ series The Mayor of Kingstown.
Jeremy Renner in 'critical but stable' condition after accident

By PA Reporter

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner is reportedly in a “critical but stable” condition in hospital after a “weather-related accident”.

A spokesperson for the actor told US entertainment outlet Deadline the 51-year-old was airlifted to hospital on Sunday after the incident, which occurred while he was ploughing snow.

The spokesperson added Renner was with his family and “receiving excellent care”.

The Graham Norton Show – London
Renner starred in Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol alongside Tom Cruise (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

It came as dozens of people were killed across the US amid blizzard conditions.

The Arctic blast stirred up heavy winds and snow, trapping some residents inside their houses with snowdrifts and knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.

The scope of the storm has been nearly unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada down to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico.

Renner previously tweeted about the snow at his US ranch in December, writing: “Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke.”

The storm unleashed its full fury on Buffalo, with hurricane-force winds and snow causing whiteout conditions, in what has been branded one of the worst weather-related disasters to hit the western part of New York state.

Renner, a two-time Oscar nominee, is well-known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He has also featured in films including The Hurt Locker, American Hustle, and Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol.

He is currently starring in Paramount+ series The Mayor Of Kingstown.

More in this section

New year on Corrie to bring shock, danger and a killer who has the cast worried New year on Corrie to bring shock, danger and a killer who has the cast worried
Kym Marsh: There were times on Strictly when my anxiety threatened to take hold Kym Marsh: There were times on Strictly when my anxiety threatened to take hold
The biggest showbiz stories of 2022: Will Smith, Johnny Depp and more The biggest showbiz stories of 2022: Will Smith, Johnny Depp and more
showbizmarvelrennerjeremy renner
Earth, Wind &amp; Fire drummer Fred White dies aged 67

Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dies aged 67

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more