Tue, 27 Dec, 2022 - 08:27

The Crown actor Stephen Greif dies aged 78

The actor had an extensive career on stage and screen and made appearances in series including Blake’s 7 and The Crown.
The Crown actor Stephen Greif dies aged 78

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Stephen Greif, who appeared in Blake’s 7 and The Crown, has died aged 78, his representatives said.

The actor had an extensive career on stage and screen and appeared in other series including Doctors, Coronation Street and EastEnders.

His death was announced on Monday in an online statement from Michelle Braidman Associates.

“With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif,” the statement read.

“His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End.

“We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Born in Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire, Greif attended and graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and went on to become a member of the National Theatre Company at the Old Vic and Southbank.

After starring in numerous stage productions throughout the 1960s and early ’70s, he made the transition to screen – landing the role of space commander Travis in Blake’s 7.

The show ran from 1978 to 1981, with Greif starring alongside Gareth Thomas, Paul Darrow, Michael Keating and Sally Knyvette.

Greif also played Harry Fenning in three series of Citizen Smith, Signor Donato in Casanova and Commander John Shepherd in Shoot On Sight.

He also portrayed Speaker of the House Sir Bernard Weatherill in series four of The Crown in 2020.

More in this section

Meghan and Harry brand Sun apology over Clarkson column ‘PR stunt’ Meghan and Harry brand Sun apology over Clarkson column ‘PR stunt’
Coronation Street actor Jamie Kenna offers message about loneliness at Christmas Coronation Street actor Jamie Kenna offers message about loneliness at Christmas
Chris Rock’s Netflix comedy special livestream to air a year after Oscars slap Chris Rock’s Netflix comedy special livestream to air a year after Oscars slap
deaththe crowneastenderscasanovatravisgreifnational theatre companyroyal academy of dramatic artstephen greif
Winner crowned on Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas special

Winner crowned on Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas special

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more