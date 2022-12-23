Fri, 23 Dec, 2022 - 18:35

Radio DJ Adele Roberts ‘grateful’ as she hosts last show of 2022 cancer-free

The 43-year-old shared a lengthy post on social media reflecting on the past 12 months.
By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

BBC radio DJ Adele Roberts has celebrated presenting her final show of 2022 free of cancer after a year “full of amazing memories”.

The 43-year-old revealed in October 2021 that she was undergoing treatment for bowel cancer and later had surgery to remove a tumour and began using a stoma bag.

In June this year she announced she was cancer-free.

Sharing a series of photos from her Early Breakfast Show on Radio 2, Roberts said she felt “lucky” and “grateful” for her life.

Adele Roberts
(Instagram/PA)

She added she had been surprised with a pre-recorded message from Father Christmas this week, wishing a happy Christmas to her and her stoma bag, which she has named Audrey.

She wrote: “I did my first radio show this year on chemotherapy. I’ve just finished my last show of 2022, cancer free and with a year full of amazing memories.

“My stoma even got a shout out from Santa this week (I’ve got receipts – swipe to hear the big man)

“Like, HOW BRILLIANT is that?! Thank you @bbcradio2 and @thisislisten for making that happen. Just WOW… absolutely made my year that…”

Roberts said she could not believe it when her phone showed her photos from what she was doing a year ago.

“It blows my mind,” she added.

“Just know that if you’re going through a tough time it can all change just as quickly as it went. Keep the faith.”

Noting it was her sister’s birthday, she added: “Being able to wish her a happy birthday and being on the R2 this morning is a feeling so good there are no words for it.

“How is this life?! I’m so f****** lucky. I am so grateful. Believe me, I don’t take anything for granted anymore.

“Age is a privilege. I hope we all get many more trips around the sun.”

Roberts also thanked partner Kate Holderness for her support this year, adding: “Let’s get home for that Christmas Eve Chip butty I’ve been banging on about all week.

“As Zoe Ball said (earlier this week)… ‘Christmas eating has started’. Yaaasss Queen.”

