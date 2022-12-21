Wed, 21 Dec, 2022 - 18:07

Odeon owner AMC pulls out of talks to buy Cineworld cinemas

Shares in Cineworld slipped lower on Wednesday afternoon after the collapsed talks were confirmed in regulatory filings
Odeon owner AMC pulls out of talks to buy Cineworld cinemas

Henry Saker-Clark, PA Deputy Business Editor

Odeon owner AMC Entertainment has revealed it was in talks to buy cinemas from lenders for troubled rival Cineworld before backing out.

Shares in Cineworld slipped lower on Wednesday afternoon after the collapsed talks were confirmed in regulatory filings.

Cineworld, the world’s second largest cinema chain, filed for bankruptcy protection in the US in September after being hit hard by weaker-than-expected summer audience numbers.

 

The company is exploring strategic options to secure its future.

Earlier this month, the group, which also operates the Picturehouse chain and runs 751 cinemas globally, said it plans to emerge from the bankruptcy intact and stressed it did not intend to auction off any parts of its business.

It came after reports smaller rival Vue was considering a merger deal.

On Wednesday, US cinema giant AMC posted documents which confirmed it was in talks to acquire “certain strategic theatre assets of Cineworld in the United States and Europe” with lenders for the company.

“A definitive agreement with the lenders has not been reached regarding the terms of any proposal to be presented to the debtors in the Cineworld cases, and at this time negotiations are not continuing,” AMC added.

AMC, whose shares have benefited from being considered as a “meme stock” over the past year, made gains in early trading in the US as a result.

More in this section

Dwayne Johnson reveals Black Adam will not be part of new DC Universe Dwayne Johnson reveals Black Adam will not be part of new DC Universe
Patsy Kensit joins EastEnders as Lola Pearce’s ‘never before seen’ mother Patsy Kensit joins EastEnders as Lola Pearce’s ‘never before seen’ mother
Harry &amp; Meghan becomes UK’s most-watched subscription TV series Harry & Meghan becomes UK’s most-watched subscription TV series
cinemacineworldodeon
Joe Lycett responds to reports of past shows in Qatar after Beckham criticism

Joe Lycett responds to reports of past shows in Qatar after Beckham criticism

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more