Sat, 17 Dec, 2022 - 19:25

Rihanna shares first video of child with Asap Rocky

The 34-year-old Barbadian singer and businesswoman gave birth in May.
Rihanna shares first video of child with Asap Rocky

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Rihanna has shared the first video of her child with Asap Rocky on social media.

The 34-year-old Barbadian singer and businesswoman, who announced her pregnancy in January, has previously been private about the birth of her son, reportedly in May.

In a post on Tik Tok, Rihanna recorded her son reaching for her phone and cooing while travelling in the back of a car.

She said: “Ooh you’re trying (to) get mommy’s phone? Oh, oh, wow.”

When the Umbrella singer and Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, went to London in July they were mobbed by fans at a barber shop.

The Hollywood power couple were there for his headline slot at the Wireless festival.

Rihanna was declared Barbados’ first billionaire by Forbes earlier this year.

Her brand Fenty Beauty, first launched in 2017, generated more than $550 million (€520 million) in revenue in 2020, according to Forbes.

She is also behind a lingerie brand, Fenty X Savage which raised a valuation of $1 billion (€943 million) in February 2021.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UWCf7GNy6cc

Rihanna is also an actress and appeared in 2018 heist film Ocean’s 8, as part of a female-led ensemble cast including Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway.

Her new musical release, Lift Me Up, comes ahead of her performance at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

The song was made for the marvel superhero movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and has been nominated for Golden Globe and Critics Choice awards.

More in this section

Angelina Jolie to give up role as United Nations special envoy for refugees Angelina Jolie to give up role as United Nations special envoy for refugees
Katherine Jenkins says lost luggage means she cannot perform at Pope’s concert Katherine Jenkins says lost luggage means she cannot perform at Pope’s concert
Florence Pugh set to star in film written and directed by ex-partner Zach Braff Florence Pugh set to star in film written and directed by ex-partner Zach Braff
showbizcate blanchettanne hathawayrihannaasap rockysandra bullockrakim mayerslift me upbarbadianocean's 8
Henry Cavill confirms involvement in creation of Warhammer Cinematic Universe

Henry Cavill confirms involvement in creation of Warhammer Cinematic Universe

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more