Fri, 16 Dec, 2022 - 15:52

Angelina Jolie to give up role as United Nations special envoy for refugees

The actress said she was moving on ‘to engage on a broader set of humanitarian and human rights issues’
Associated Press Reporters

Angelina Jolie and the United Nations’ refugee agency are parting ways after more than two decades.

In a joint statement issued on Friday, the actress and the agency announced she was “moving on” from her role as the agency’s special envoy “to engage on a broader set of humanitarian and human rights issues”.

“I will continue to do everything in my power in the years to come to support refugees and other displaced people,” Jolie was quoted as saying in the joint statement, adding that she felt it was time “to work differently” by directly engaging with refugees and local organisations.

Jolie first started working with the UN refugee agency in 2001 and was appointed its special envoy in 2012.

The release described her as “carrying out more than 60 field missions to bear witness to stories of suffering as well as hope and resilience”, most recently traveling to Burkina Faso.

“After a long and successful time with UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), I appreciate her desire to shift her engagement and support her decision,” UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi was quoted as saying.

“I know the refugee cause will remain close to her heart, and I am certain she will bring the same passion and attention to a wider humanitarian portfolio.”

