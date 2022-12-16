Jane Fonda says her cancer being in remission is ‘best birthday present ever’

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Jane Fonda has hailed the “best birthday present ever” as she announced her cancer is in remission and that she can discontinue chemotherapy.

The Oscar-winning actress, 84, said she felt “so blessed and fortunate” and thanked those who had sent her prayers and well-wishes.

It comes just over three months after Fonda revealed she had begun treatment, after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

But writing in a blog post on Thursday, titled “best birthday present ever” she wrote: “Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo.

“I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate. I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news.”

She continued: “I’m especially happy because while my first four chemo treatments were rather easy for me, only a few days of being tired, the last chemo session was rough and lasted two weeks making it hard to accomplish much of anything.”

Fonda, a life-long activist, turns 85 on December 21.

She used the announcement of her diagnosis in September to raise the issue of how many Americans “don’t have access to quality health care” due to insurance troubles as well as discussing the effects fossil fuels can have on people’s health.

Sharing an image of herself on Instagram at the time, she wrote: “So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments.

“This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky.

Fonda is also known as much for her activism as her glittering film career (PA)

“I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realise, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this.

“Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving, and this is not right.”

Over a glittering Hollywood career Fonda has won two Academy Awards, two Baftas and seven Golden Globes.

Her films include 1971’s Klute, 2005’s Monster In Law alongside Jennifer Lopez, 1978’s Coming Home and she recently starred with Lily Tomlin in the hit Netflix series Grace and Frankie.

She is also known as much for her activism as her film career, and earlier this year she launched a special campaign group, named the Jane Fonda Political Action Committee, which is aimed at defeating politicians who support the ongoing use of fossil fuels.