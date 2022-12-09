Fri, 09 Dec, 2022 - 17:13

Electric Picnic tickets sell out as Sunday headliner confirmed

The Killers join Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi and Fred Again... as headliners for the 2023 festival
Electric Picnic tickets sell out as Sunday headliner confirmed

Tickets for next year's Electric Picnic sold out on Friday, just after the announcement of the festival's Sunday headliner.

American rock band The Killers will take to the main stage in Stradbally on the Sunday of next year's festival, which is due to be held on September 1st-3rd.

The last remaining tickets went on sale via Ticketmaster at 10am on Friday morning, with organisers confirming on Friday afternoon that they had fully sold out next year's event.

Earlier this week, Friday and Saturday's headliners were confirmed as Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi and Fred Again..., while Niall Horan, Tom Odell, Idles, Steve Lacy, Jamie XX, Amyl & The Sniffers, and Rick Astley are also set to perform.

After two years of Covid-related cancellations, EP returned to Co Laois in September, with Dermot Kennedy, Arctic Monkeys, Becky Hill and Snow Patrol among the acts.



More in this section

Harry and Meghan branded ‘troubled couple’ who are ‘irrelevant’ to UK Harry and Meghan branded ‘troubled couple’ who are ‘irrelevant’ to UK
Harry and Meghan’s tell-all series hits Netflix Harry and Meghan’s tell-all series hits Netflix
Meghan Markle thanks fans ahead of Netflix show Meghan Markle thanks fans ahead of Netflix show
laoisthe killersstradballyfestivalelectric picnicep
Elton John quits Twitter after misinformation allowed to ‘flourish unchecked’

Elton John quits Twitter after misinformation allowed to ‘flourish unchecked’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?
Mahon Point: The one-stop shop for all you need this Christmas Mahon Point: The one-stop shop for all you need this Christmas
A trail-blazing set of wheels that marries style and safety A trail-blazing set of wheels that marries style and safety

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more