Mon, 05 Dec, 2022 - 06:40

Florence Pugh dazzles in pink on British Independent Film Awards red carpet

Jenna Coleman and Alesha Dixon were also among the arrivals.
By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Florence Pugh made an impact at the 25th British Independent Film Awards in an extravagant pink dress.

The star of Don’t Worry Darling and The Wonder, 26, was among the many famous faces to walk the red carpet at the annual ceremony at London’s Old Billingsgate.

Pugh opted for a pink satin dress with lace detailing, completing the look with a sheer cape that she threw out behind her as she posed for the cameras.

Victoria and Doctor Who star Jenna Coleman, 36, walked the carpet wearing a black lace bodice which she accessorised with a pair of emerald earrings.

Other famous names on the carpet included Alesha Dixon, Letitia Wright, Hayley Atwell and Julie Adenuga.

Aftersun starring Paul Mescal claimed a total of seven awards at the ceremony including the top prize, best British independent film.

British Independent Film Awards ceremony – London
Florence Pugh (Ian West/PA)

British Independent Film Awards ceremony – London
Jenna Coleman (Ian West/PA)

British Independent Film Awards ceremony – London
Paul Mescal (Ian West/PA)

British Independent Film Awards ceremony – London
Hayley Atwell (Ian West/PA)

British Independent Film Awards ceremony – London
Alesha Dixon and her husband Azuka Ononye (Ian West/PA)

British Independent Film Awards ceremony – London
Julie Adenuga (Ian West/PA)

British Independent Film Awards ceremony – London
Letitia Wright (Ian West/PA)

British Independent Film Awards ceremony – London
Juliette Binoche (Ian West/PA)

