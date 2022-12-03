Love Island star Zara McDermott admitted to hospital with ‘excruciating pain’

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Former Love Island contestant Zara McDermott was admitted to hospital after suffering “excruciating pain” in her abdomen.

The 25-year-old, who has made a series of TV documentaries since appearing on the dating show, was treated for a suspected burst cyst on an ovary on Friday night.

Writing on Instagram, McDermott said she had returned to the hospital on Saturday morning for further scans to check her ovary had not become twisted.

Her boyfriend Sam Thompson (Ian West/PA)

Sharing a photo of herself in a hospital bed, she wrote: “Wow last night was so eventful! Sam (Thompson, her boyfriend) had to rush me to A&E because I had excruciating pain in my abdomen…

“Had a feeling it was a burst cyst on my ovary because I’ve had one before but on the other side and felt extremely similar.”

McDermott thanked the A&E team who treated her, saying they had completed all her tests and scans within two hours.

In a second post, she also thanked her followers for their messages of support, adding: “They found blood in my abdomen which indicates it’s a burst cyst for sure and nothing else.”

McDermott said her ovary “looks fine” and isn’t twisted before praising the NHS staff as “bloody brilliant”.

Since appearing on Love Island in 2018, McDermott has made documentaries about revenge porn, sexual assault and disordered eating for the BBC.