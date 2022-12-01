Thu, 01 Dec, 2022 - 07:50

Netflix announces premiere date for Emily In Paris season three

The series, starring Lily Collins, will return to screens on December 21st, the streaming giant said.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Netflix has announced the premiere date for the third season of its hit show Emily In Paris.

The series, starring Lily Collins, will return to screens on December 21st, the streaming giant said.

It was renewed for a third and fourth series earlier this year in January.

Emily In Paris follows Collins’ character, Chicago marketing executive Emily Cooper, as she navigates life in Paris after landing her dream job.

“Tourist season is over,” the Netflix official account wrote on Twitter.

“Emily in Paris Season 3 premieres December 21.”

The second series of the hugely popular comedy drama returned on the streaming giant just less than a year ago.

Following its release, it faced criticism from Ukraine’s Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko, who described the depiction of a Ukrainian character who shoplifts named Petra as offensive.

The show also stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat and William Abadie.

