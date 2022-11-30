Wed, 30 Nov, 2022 - 06:24

Settlement agreed in Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorce

The reality star, 42, and rapper, 45, will exercise joint custody over their four children.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kanye West must pay Kim Kardashian 200,000 dollars (€193,000) per month in child support, after the former Hollywood power couple settled their divorce.

The reality star (42), and rapper, (45), will exercise joint custody over their four children and must consult with each other on “all major decisions” relating to them.

Issues surrounding child custody, welfare and property were finalised in court documents filed on Tuesday and obtained by the PA news agency.

It comes almost two years after Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021.

It comes almost two years after Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021 (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

According to the documents: “Commencing December 1, 2022, Respondent (West) shall pay to Petitioner (Kardashian) as and for child support the sum of 200,000 dollars per month.

“The child support shall be paid by wire transfer on the first day of each month to an account to be designated by Petitioner.”

On the question of custody, the documents stated: “The parties shall share joint legal custody of the Minor Children.

“In exercising joint legal custody, the parties shall consult with one another on all major decisions relating to the Minor Children’s health, education and welfare.”

It added that consent from both Kardashian and West would be required on matters including a change of school, mental and physical wellbeing, and religious activities.

The pair share North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 (PA)

If they cannot agree on the matters they must engage in “mediation for at least three hours”, the documents stated.

“If a Party fails or refuses to participate in the mediation in the manner set forth herein, the other Party shall have sole decision-making power regarding the item(s) then in dispute.”

The pair share North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Kardashian was declared legally single by a US court in March, changing her name from Kardashian-West back to just Kardashian.

The motion to change her marital status, made in December 2021, was granted before details of the divorce were finalised.

Earlier this year, she accused West of causing her “emotional distress” over a series of online attacks made by the rapper.

