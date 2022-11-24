Thu, 24 Nov, 2022 - 15:05

Louis Theroux to read Peggy The Always Sorry Pigeon on CBeebies

The journalist and documentary maker said bedtime stories are one of his ‘favourite family rituals’.
By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Louis Theroux will read the children’s story Peggy The Always Sorry Pigeon on CBeebies.

The journalist and documentary maker will recite the book, written by Wendy Meddour and illustrated by Carmen Saldana, next week on the BBC channel.

Theroux said: “I am a big believer in reading bedtime stories to my boys. It’s been one of my favourite family rituals going back years.

“Sharing my love of children’s books with the wider world on CBeebies Bedtime Stories has been a huge pleasure.

“I also know my littlest boy will be thrilled to see his dad reading a story on TV. I hope other viewers will enjoy watching as much as I enjoyed doing it.”

 

The 52-year-old, who is married to producer Nancy Strang, has recently had his series Louis Theroux Interviews broadcast on BBC Two.

During the series he has conducted intimate interviews with big names in the entertainment industry, including Stormzy, Dame Judi Dench, Katherine Ryan and Bear Grylls.

Peggy The Always Sorry Pigeon will be read by Theroux on Friday, December 2nd at 6.50pm on CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

