Wed, 23 Nov, 2022 - 10:55

Stars of Love Actually to reunite for 20th anniversary special

The one-hour special will look at how the film became a beloved Christmas tradition and a global sensation, with exclusive interviews.
Stars of Love Actually to reunite for 20th anniversary special

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The stars of Love Actually will reunite for a special 20th anniversary special on US network ABC, it has been announced.

The one-hour special will look at how the film became a beloved Christmas tradition and a global sensation, with exclusive interviews with cast members.

Hugh Grant, Dame Emma Thompson, Bill Nighy, Laura Linney and Thomas Brodie-Sangster will sit down with ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer for the show.

It will also include an appearance from writer and director Richard Curtis, as well as a message from Martine McCutcheon.

ABC said the special would offer new insight into behind-the-scenes secrets and the film’s famous scenes as well as examining how the Covid-19 pandemic “refocused the ways we love and connect”.

In an exclusive clip of the interview, Dame Emma recalled watching the film for the first time.

“Hugh came up behind me as we were walking out and said ‘is that the most psychotic thing we’ve ever been in?'”

Grant also reveals that he thought he would “hate” the iconic dancing scene in Downing Street.

“But I will give myself the credit of having the secretary catch me,” he says.

In another clip, Curtis tells Sawyer: “I do think that the way to think about life is that every day has the potential just to be gorgeous.”

The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special, will air on Wednesday, November 30th at 1am Irish time on ABC.

More in this section

Miley Cyrus’ fashion evolution as she turns 30 Miley Cyrus’ fashion evolution as she turns 30
Matt Hancock discusses his childhood with I’m A Celebrity campmates Matt Hancock discusses his childhood with I’m A Celebrity campmates
Olivia Attwood says she is enjoying watching I’m A Celebrity Olivia Attwood says she is enjoying watching I’m A Celebrity
showbizabchugh grantrichard curtisdame emma thompsondiane sawyerabc newslaura linneybill nighymartine mccutcheonloveactuallylove actuallythomas brodie-sangster
Matt Hancock sings I Want To Break Free during jungle karaoke session

Matt Hancock sings I Want To Break Free during jungle karaoke session

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more