Matt Hancock sings I Want To Break Free during jungle karaoke session

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! campmates mused over whether Matt Hancock was “trying to tell us something” during a karaoke session in the latest episode of the ITV show.

The former UK health secretary gave a rendition of the Queen hit I Want To Break Free, as the contestants enjoyed a session at the Jungle Arms pub on Tuesday night.

Despite stumbling a couple of times with missed cues Hancock was praised for “going for it” during his performance.

Campmates were served alcoholic drinks as well as pizza, chips and Twiglets, before each of them took to the stage for individual performances.

Following Hancock’s performance, comedian Seann Walsh told the Bush Telegraph: “I think Matt was trying to tell us something when he sang I Want To Break Free… be free Matt.”

Soap star Owen Warner added: “Whatever you’ve got to say about Matt Hancock, he absolutely went for it tonight and absolutely loved it, everyone went for it.”

Other contestants were less impressed, with comedian Babatunde Aleshe saying: “Lord have mercy, what was Matt doing?”

The West Suffolk MP, who previously admitted on the show he was a fan of Ed Sheeran, described his karaoke experience as “brilliant”.

“I’m a massive Queen fan but I could have sung any one equally badly but that was brilliant,” he told the Bush Telegraph.

Other performances came from Lioness star Jill Scott who gave a rendition of Black Eyed Peas 2003 hit Where Is The Love?

He's the king of calm, but @BoyGeorge's *mostly* zen time in Camp has come to an end. 🧘‍♂️🪲



He's the fourth Celebrity to leave the Jungle this year. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/HG9v4zkwZz — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 22, 2022

“I think music and dancing and nice drinks, where can you go wrong? There definitely wasn’t anyone who was sad in the Jungle Arms tonight,” she said.

Boy George also got the celebrities dancing with a performance of his band’s 1983 hit Karma Chameleon, shortly before he became the fourth celebrity to be eliminated from the reality show.

The Culture Club singer, 61, was announced as the celebrity with the fewest votes by hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

Reflecting on Hancock’s participation in the show with the duo, Boy George said: “Having Matt in here was really challenging for a lot of reasons…

“By the way, he’s just a person. In here he’s just a person, he mucked in, he was really, really doing a lot to help everyone, so I can’t judge him on that.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Hancock spoke about his childhood during a conversation with some of his campmates.

During a discussion about generational differences he spoke about difficulties faced by his family after his parents’ business ran into financial problems when he was a teenager.

"When the wolf is at the door, I know how that feels!" #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/OeKIKpLsur — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 22, 2022

He was asked by Walsh: “Did you have the bailiffs round yours Matt?”

Hancock replied: “When the business nearly went bust we nearly lost everything.

“You know when you type your postcode into the internet and it brings up your address? My stepdad wrote that software. The business started in ’88 and in the early 90s is when it nearly went bust. Because he had to write the software so that took ages.”

He continued: “We were going to lose the house, both my stepdad and mum were going to lose their jobs. That was pretty harrowing. I was about 14.”

To which Walsh, 36, said: “Bloody hell, kill the vibe Matt.”

Hancock said: “Well you said have you ever had the bailiffs round.”

It comes as Hancock was found to have broken Government rules by not consulting Parliament’s anti-corruption watchdog before appearing on I’m A Celebrity…

Lord Pickles, the Tory chair of the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) – which advises on post-ministerial jobs, informed Cabinet Office Minister Oliver Dowden of the breach in a letter on Tuesday.

Any disciplinary action would be decided by the Cabinet Office, but Lord Pickles said he believed further action would be “disproportionate”.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues at 9pm on Virgin Media One.