In Pictures: Taylor Swift reigns supreme and other winners from the 50th AMAs

The night also saw Lionel Richie named the recipient of the Icon award.
By PA Reporter

Taylor Swift was the big winner at the 50th American Music Awards as she took home six trophies including Artist of the Year.

The singer, 32, won all six categories in which she was nominated, including gongs for the Favourite Pop Album, Favourite Music Video and Favourite Female Pop Artist categories.

Taylor Swift took home six trophies at the American Music Awards (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Taylor Swift accepts the award for Favourite Music Video for All Too Well (Taylor’s Version) (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, was named the winner in the Favourite Rock Artist category, and took to the stage to collect his award wearing a purple spiked Dolce & Gabbana suit.

Machine Gun Kelly at the American Music Awards (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The evening also included a tribute to the late Grease star and singer Dame Olivia Newton-John, with P!nk performing Hopelessly Devoted To You.

P!nk during a tribute to the late singer Olivia Newton-John (Chris Pizzello/AP)

P!nk arrives at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Dame Olivia died at her ranch in southern California in August aged 73.

Other winners on the night included Chris Brown, who was reportedly not in attendance, Dove Cameron and Italian band Maneskin.

Icon award recipient Lionel Richie, from left, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Jimmie Allen, Melissa Etheridge, Ari Lennox, Muni Long, Dustin Lynch, Yola and Charlie Puth perform We Are The World (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Smokey Robinson presents Lionel Richie with the Icon award (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Singer Lionel Richie was presented with the Icon Award.

The show was hosted by comedian Wayne Brady.

