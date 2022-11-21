In Pictures: Taylor Swift reigns supreme and other winners from the 50th AMAs

By PA Reporter
Taylor Swift was the big winner at the 50th American Music Awards as she took home six trophies including Artist of the Year.
.@taylorswift13 is your Artist of the Year ❤️ #AMAs pic.twitter.com/Z8f2FVOv7Q
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 21, 2022
The singer, 32, won all six categories in which she was nominated, including gongs for the Favourite Pop Album, Favourite Music Video and Favourite Female Pop Artist categories.
Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, was named the winner in the Favourite Rock Artist category, and took to the stage to collect his award wearing a purple spiked Dolce & Gabbana suit.
The evening also included a tribute to the late Grease star and singer Dame Olivia Newton-John, with P!nk performing Hopelessly Devoted To You.
Dame Olivia died at her ranch in southern California in August aged 73.
A beautiful tribute to Olivia Newton-John from @Pink💘
The #AMAs are LIVE on ABC, tune in. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ePwIGOQLVQ
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 21, 2022
Other winners on the night included Chris Brown, who was reportedly not in attendance, Dove Cameron and Italian band Maneskin.
Singer Lionel Richie was presented with the Icon Award.
We are the W🌎RLD! @LionelRichie@StevieWonder@charlieputh@AriLennox@metheridge@munilong@dustinlynch@JimmieAllen@iamyola@smokeyrobinson
Catch the rest of the #AMAs on ABC. pic.twitter.com/LmlZs6rpta
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 21, 2022
The show was hosted by comedian Wayne Brady.