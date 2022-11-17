Thu, 17 Nov, 2022 - 21:46

Ticketmaster cancels Taylor Swift concert ticket sale citing high demand

Ticketmaster cancels Taylor Swift concert ticket sale citing high demand
Ticketmaster cancels Taylor Swift concert ticket sale citing high demand

Thomson Reuters

Online ticketing company Ticketmaster said in a tweet it has cancelled Friday's sale of tickets for pop star Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour due to high demand and insufficient inventory.

Shares of Ticketmaster parent Live Nation Entertainment Inc shares fell as much as 2.9 per cent to $71.85 following the tweet on Thursday.

The online ticketing company faced Democrat US senator Amy Klobuchar's scrutiny over sales practices after its website crashed Tuesday morning as millions of fans looking to buy seats for Taylor Swift's first tour in five years caused periodic outages and long wait times stretching up to three hours.

More in this section

Chris Kamara to explore apraxia of speech diagnosis in ITV documentary Chris Kamara to explore apraxia of speech diagnosis in ITV documentary
Disenchanted stars say they ‘fell in love’ with Ireland during filming Disenchanted stars say they ‘fell in love’ with Ireland during filming
Coronation Street actress Julia Goulding announces birth of second child Coronation Street actress Julia Goulding announces birth of second child
taylor swiftticketmaster
I’m A Celebrity: Matt Hancock’s partner and former aide jets to Australia amid outrage

I’m A Celebrity: Matt Hancock’s partner and former aide jets to Australia amid outrage

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more