Russia bans 100 Canadians including Margaret Atwood and Jim Carrey

By Associated Press Reporter

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has announced that 100 Canadians have been added to the list of people banned from entering the country in response to sanctions against Russia by Canada.

A ministry statement said author Margaret Atwood, actor Jim Carrey and Amy Knight, a noted historian of the KGB, were on the banned list.

Jim Carrey (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The ministry said they and the other 97, many of whom are connected to ethnic Ukrainian organisations, were banned because of involvement in “formation of (Canada’s) aggressively anti-Russian course”.

Joking in response to the ban, Atwood wrote: "Dang! @JimCarrey and I had planned a little naughty weekend getaway in Moscow. Guess it will have to be Kyiv instead."

In response, Carrey tweeted: "Yes @MargaretAtwood, I’m afraid the worst has happened. We’re banned from Russia…but the problems of 100 Canadians don’t amount to a hill of beans in this crazy world! We’ll always have Paris. Here’s looking at you kid."