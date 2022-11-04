Taylor Swift’s new album and single stay top of the chart for second week

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Taylor Swift has secured the coveted double chart domination for a second consecutive week.

The pop megastar’s tenth studio album Midnights and its lead single Anti-Hero both stayed at number one.

She faced competition this week from The Beatles at number two with a reissue of Revolver, which stayed number one for seven consecutive weeks back in 1966.

Swift’s electronica-style album has become the fastest-selling album of the year so far, overtaking Harry Styles’s chart-topping Harry’s House, which previously held the 2022 title, according to the Official Charts Company.

The 32-year-old artist overtook Madonna to set a new official chart record by achieving the fastest succession of nine UK number one albums of any female artist.

Midnights follows Swift’s previous eight UK chart-topping albums, all achieved consecutively: 2012’s Red, 2014 release 1989, 2017’s Reputation, 2019’s Lover, 2020’s Folklore, 2020’s Evermore and re-recordings Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version), both released in 2021.

The Beatles hold the overall record, racking up nine chart-toppers in five years and seven months.

Her success ends Arctic Monkeys’ streak of six UK number one albums and their new seventh studio album, The Car, has slipped from number two last week to number five this week.