Sun, 30 Oct, 2022 - 16:05

Tony Blair and David Cameron tell reality TV show what a prime minister needs to succeed

The former UK prime ministers shared their advice on what it takes to lead
Tony Blair and David Cameron tell reality TV show what a prime minister needs to succeed

By Sophie Wingate, PA Political Correspondent

Sir Tony Blair and David Cameron have said that a “thick skin” and “a plan, a team, values” are key to being a successful UK prime minister.

The two former prime ministers shared their advice on what it takes to lead the UK with the finalists of the Channel 4 series Make Me Prime Minister.

Mr Blair, who led the Labour government of 1997 to 2007, said: “Don’t do it unless you’re prepared to take criticism.

“It’s a big responsibility, but you’ll find that when you decide, you divide, and it’s all about stepping up, whilst others step back, so you need that thick skin.”

 

He also said a “real belief and real conviction in what you’re doing” and “a plan for making that great vision a reality” are needed.

Mr Cameron, who was Conservative prime minister from 2010 to 2016, said: “The most important thing you need to be prime minister is to have a clear plan, a clear idea of what it is you want to achieve because from day one you’ll be hit by problems, by rebellions, by scandals, by problems in Parliament, by the day-to-day dramas of politics.

“You need a plan, you need a clear set of values and principles to judge things against and most of all, you need a strong team.

“If you have those things – a plan, a team, values and you take time to make the big decisions, then you could be a real help for our country.”

The political grandees’ advice to finalists Kelly Given, Holly Morgan and Natalie Balmain will feature in the series’ finale airing on Tuesday at 9.15pm, when one of them will be crowned Channel 4’s Alternative prime minister.

The six-part series began with a 12-strong line-up – including viral sensation Jackie Weaver – with the candidates whittled down as they were challenged to prove they had the mettle to lead the country.

Weekly tasks were set and judged by Alastair Campbell, who was Mr Blair’s former press secretary, and Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, former co-chairwoman of the Conservative Party and a member of the House of Lords.

More in this section

Hans Zimmer: A circus theme would be an apt score for UK’s political upheaval Hans Zimmer: A circus theme would be an apt score for UK’s political upheaval
Jerry Lee Lewis: The US rock star who set the piano alight, sometimes literally Jerry Lee Lewis: The US rock star who set the piano alight, sometimes literally
Downing Street insists music on prime minister video ‘is certainly not’ Gary Glitter anthem Downing Street insists music on prime minister video ‘is certainly not’ Gary Glitter anthem
politicsshowbiztony blairdavid cameronprimeministermake me prime minister
Prince Jackson on his father Michael’s ‘synergy’ with Princess Diana

Prince Jackson on his father Michael’s ‘synergy’ with Princess Diana

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more