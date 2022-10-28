Fri, 28 Oct, 2022 - 15:26

Disney unveils 100th anniversary celebrations

Famous faces including Emma Willis, Rachel Stevens, Andrea McLean and Kimberly Wyatt attended the Disney 100 launch.
By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

The Walt Disney Company will celebrate its centenary with a string of immersive experiences, exhibitions and concerts next year, it revealed on Thursday.

The preview of Disney 100 Years Of Wonder was hosted in London by TV presenter Emma Willis with famous faces including Rachel Stevens, Andrea McLean and Kimberly Wyatt among the attendees.

The launch revealed celebrations will include a European concert, with Disney touring with the Hollywood Sound Orchestra.

Emma Willis at D100 debut, an event to mark the start of Disney's 100th anniversary celebrations

It will bring to life music from fan favourite films including Beauty And The Beast, Mary Poppins and Encanto.

The live multi-media experience will include classic film scenes accompanied by live performances from star solo artists and the orchestra.

Disney also revealed it will be creating an exhibition journeying through the history of the company and opening its vault to showcase rarely seen artwork, costumes, props and memorabilia.

Kimberly Wyatt at D100 debut

Similarly, the company will be opening its doors to an immersive multi-sensory experience titled the Wonder Of Friendship involving a four-room installation where the audience are immersed in characters worlds – including Alice In Wonderland, The Lion King and Lilo And Stitch.

Nicole Morse, vice president of Brand and Franchise Marketing Strategy, Disney EMEA, said: “Anyone who has seen a child’s face light up watching Frozen or meeting Buzz Lightyear in real life knows the sense of wonder we are celebrating tonight.

“For 100 years, Disney has had the privilege of bringing our stories and characters into people’s lives and bringing joy to fans around the world.

Rachel Stevens at D100 debut

“Tonight is the perfect way to kick off our 100th anniversary celebrations as we begin our second century of creating magic.

“We are so very grateful for our fans, and we can’t wait to bring all these Disney100 experiences to them here in the UK and across Europe, Middle East and Africa.”

BBC presenter Victoria Fritz explains change of surname to Valentine

BBC presenter Victoria Fritz explains change of surname to Valentine

