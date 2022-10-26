Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 18:34

Rihanna confirms release of long-awaited new song

Fans have been urging her to put out new music after her Grammy-nominated record Anti, which was released in 2016.
Rihanna confirms release of long-awaited new song

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Rihanna has confirmed she will release a new song titled Lift Me Up, on Friday.

The 34-year-old Barbadian singer last released solo music in 2016 with her eighth studio album Anti.

The new track has been recorded for the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever.

In a post on social media, Rihanna shared what appeared to be a snippet of the new song, featuring a soft melody and swelling strings and a short video clip showing her name spelled in the fictional Wakandan alphabet.

The clip, posted to Twitter with the simple caption: “lift me up. 10.28.22” showed the image of a large silver ‘R’ flanked by sentences in the Wakandan alphabet, with a translation of ‘Rihanna’ and ‘Lift Me Up’ appearing underneath.

Late month the singer, who welcomed her first child with rapper boyfriend ASAP Rocky earlier this year, also revealed she will be performing at the next Super Bowl halftime show.

The performance will be the star’s first major live performance in many years.

Speaking to American news outlet TMZ shortly after the news of the performance was announced, Rihanna reportedly said: “I’m nervous…but I’m excited”.

In the years since the release of Grammy-nominated Anti, the singer has been focusing on her philanthropic efforts, acting roles and her businesses, which include make up and skin care brand Fenty Beauty as well as her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty.

In 2019, Rihanna declined to perform in the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show out of solidarity with former US football player Colin Kaepernick.

More in this section

Seventh baker eliminated during The Great British Bake Off custard week Seventh baker eliminated during The Great British Bake Off custard week
BBC presenter Victoria Fritz explains change of surname to Valentine BBC presenter Victoria Fritz explains change of surname to Valentine
Tyson Fury to release debut single in aid of men’s mental health charity Tyson Fury to release debut single in aid of men’s mental health charity
twittershowbizblack pantherrihannasuper bowllift me upwakanda forever
Kanye West drops off Forbes billionaires' list following Adidas partnership loss

Kanye West drops off Forbes billionaires' list following Adidas partnership loss

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more