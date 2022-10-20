Tommy Tiernan's firms record profits of €229,739 after Covid recovery

Gordon Deegan

Two entertainment firms owned by one of Ireland’s most popular entertainers, Tommy Tiernan last year recorded combined post tax profits of €229,739.

New accounts show that the stand-up comedian’s main firm Mabinog Ltd recorded post tax profits of €123,812 last year as the company benefited from the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

The post tax profit of €123,812 followed the firm recording a post tax loss of €270,602 in 2020 as the company felt the full impact of the Covid-19 shut down of the live entertainment industry.

Separate accounts filed by Tiernan’s Mabinog Publishing Ltd show that it recorded post tax profits of €105,567 last year after recording modest post tax profits of €3,118 in 2020.

Tiernan’s main firm, Mabinog Ltd employs four people and directors’ pay last year slumped by 84 per cent from €340,123 to €54,750.

During 2021, the firm’s cash funds increased from €486,240 to €635,927.

The company’s financial assets reduced in value from €310,122 to €130,122 arising from a €180,000 disposal under the heading of the company’s investment property.

Tiernan’s earning power now extends far beyond stand-up comedy, and he has been busy away from touring schedules with his acting in the likes of Derry Girls.

During the pandemic, He also made a very successful foray into podcasting with the Tommy, Hector and Laurita and has also earned rave notices for his work as a TV host on the Saturday RTÉ prime time The Tommy Tiernan Show.

This year, RTE aired 13 episodes of The Tommy Tiernan Show and all six seasons of the show are available on RTÉ Player.

A spokeswoman for RTE said on Thursday “we look forward to welcoming the show back early next year”.

The actor and TV host is currently adding to company coffers with a string of sold out gigs around the country.

As part of the current 'Tomfoolery Ireland’ tour from this month to January, the in-demand Tiernan has sold out shows at Vicar Street and Galway Leisureland this month and has another 12 Vicar Street shows pencilled in for January along with other dates around the country over the four months.