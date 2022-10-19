From Marilyn Monroe to Wednesday Addams, the Halloween costumes that’ll be big this year

By Prudence Wade, PA

It’s that time of year again, when many of us are sorting our Halloween plans.

For some, it’s doing nothing at all, while others will enjoy a scary movie at home – and then there are those who’ll be going all-out with costumes, parties and trick-or-treating.

If you fall into the latter camp, now’s the time to decide on your Halloween costume. While there are the classic looks – witches, vampires, cats – it’s also an opportunity to show you’ve got your finger on the pulse.

Halloween is traditionally about looking scary, but costumes have also transformed into a litmus test of what’s currently trending in pop culture, regardless of whether it’s bloody or not. That often means blockbuster films and TV shows can influence what we wear. These are the Halloween looks we predict will be big this year…

Marilyn Monroe