Wed, 12 Oct, 2022 - 18:21

Ofcom investigates GB News over ‘anti-vaccine comments’ made by guest

Ofcom received more than 400 complaints over comments made by American author and journalist Naomi Wolf.
By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Ofcom has launched an investigation into GB News after a guest on the Mark Steyn programme made comments about the Covid-19 vaccine rollout which potentially breach the regulator’s broadcasting code.

The broadcasting watchdog received 411 complaints about Naomi Wolf’s comments, which she made while in conversation with Steyn, 62, on October 4th.

American feminist author and journalist Wolf, 59, is best known for her book The Beauty Myth, which led her to become a spokeswoman for what has been described as the third wave of the feminist movement.

During the interview with Canadian author and radio and television presenter Steyn, Wolf discussed her claim that the Covid-19 vaccination could cause problems with women’s health.

After beginning its investigation into the free-to-air television and radio news channel, which launched last year, Ofcom said: “We consider that comments made during an interview with author and journalist Dr Naomi Wolf about the coronavirus vaccine rollout raise potential issues under our Broadcasting Code.

“Specifically, our investigation will consider whether this programme broke our rules designed to protect viewers from harmful material.”

Last year, Wolf was suspended from Twitter after spreading vaccine misinformation, including one tweet that claimed vaccines were a “software platform that can receive uploads”.

She also compared top US Covid adviser Dr Anthony Fauci to Satan.

GB News has been contacted for comment.

