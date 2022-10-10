Mon, 10 Oct, 2022 - 10:36

New TG4 documentary tells Irish stories from the skies

Shot on location all over Ireland, aerial footage in 'Rúin ón Spéir' reveals stories written into the island's ancient landscape.
Fiachra Gallagher

A new two-part TG4 documentary explores Ireland's hidden stories and mythologies from the skies.

Starting in the south and east, the documentary will explore how a world-famous Hollywood actor became stranded in the waterside mansion of a former Formula 1 driver and reveal the long and chequered history of a Viking prison island.

Also covered is the secret of an ancient necropolis was revealed by a hovering drone, how a Wicklow waterfall nearly severed the British royal line, the secret grave of Father Christmas, the gilded vision of a Swiss spymaster and the strange tale of Europe’s only open sea cable car and the four-legged passengers that once used it.

Episode two will examine stories from the west and north: the link between the village of Sneem and MI5's most famous spymaster, a curse in a Donegal mansion, and a sandy tribute to the Spanish Armada.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UtxNCHDcdKw

The first episode of the documentary series airs on October 19th, and will be available on demand on the TG4 Player.

The series is produced and directed by Stephen Rooke and narrated by Doireann Ní Bhriain, with contributions from various other figures in Irish life.

