America’s Got Talent going global with all-stars version

Associated Press Reporter

A global version of America’s Got Talent that will bring together past contestants from the US show and other countries has been announced.

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars will feature “winners, finalists, fan favourites and viral sensations”, the NBC network said.

The judges will be familiar: Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, who are on America’s Got Talent.

Terry Crews will pull double-duty as well, remaining host of the original series and the spin-off, which is beginning production this month and will debut in 2023, NBC said.

The talent contest, created by Cowell, launched in 2006 in the US and has been replicated in 70-plus local versions produced in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas.

Competitors range widely and have included singers, magicians, comedians and stunt acts.