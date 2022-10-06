Damian Browne to appear on Late Late Show after transatlantic rowing triumph

Damian Browne will appear on the Late Late Show on Friday after successfully rowing from New York to Galway.

Popular comedian Joanne McNally and Prof Luke O'Neill will also join Ryan Tubridy on this week's programme.

After 112 days at sea, Browne arrived in Galway on Wednesday to a hero's welcome. He will speak to Tubridy about how he coped with solitude on the Atlantic and how the expedition almost ended in disaster in Galway Bay during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

McNally will speak to Tubridy about her 62-night run in Vicar Street and how she could have been Dr Joanne McNally.

After receiving the Freedom of County Wicklow for his heroic work of shining a light on Motor Neurone Disease, ex-RTÉ journalist Bird will be on the show on Friday. The Late Late Show will speak to with him and his wife Claire Bird from their home in Co Wicklow.

Prof O'Neill joins Tubridy on the couch to discuss his enduring love of science, how life has changed over the past two years, and what exactly makes us human.

Plus, The Coronas perform the lead single from their new album and up-and-coming pop star Flynn makes his Late Late Show debut.