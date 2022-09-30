Fri, 30 Sep, 2022 - 12:02

Former Oasis guitarist Bonehead says his tonsil cancer has ‘gone’

Liam Gallagher celebrated the news.
By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Former Oasis guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs has announced he has been given the “all clear” from tonsil cancer.

The 57-year-old musician, who was a founding member of the Manchester band, revealed in April that he had received a diagnosis and was taking a break from playing with Liam Gallagher.

He has been receiving treatment at the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Withington, Manchester.

Bonehead wrote on Twitter: “Update on my cancer; I had a full scan 10 days ago and it’s all clear, it’s gone.

“Thank you so much all of you for the messages I’ve had throughout, you’ve helped more than you know.

“Thank you especially to the team at @TheChristieNHS, into recovery now and see you all soon.”

Gallagher was among those celebrating the news.

Oasis laughing at Knebworth
Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs (left) with Oasis at Knebworth in 1996 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The frontman, who in June secured his fourth solo UK number one album with his latest release C’Mon You Know, wrote on Twitter: “YES BONEHEAD WE KNEW YOU’D KICK ITS ARSE…”

Arthurs and Gallagher first started playing together in the band The Rain, which was later renamed Oasis.

They did not enjoy much success until Gallagher’s brother Noel joined and they became global stars with hits such as Wonderwall and Don’t Look Back In Anger.

Arthurs left Oasis in 1999 but has continued to work with Gallagher over the years, including in his band Beady Eye and on his solo projects.

