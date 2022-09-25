Sun, 25 Sep, 2022 - 21:25

Rihanna to headline Super Bowl half-time show

The nine-time Grammy winner broke the news by posting a photo of her arm holding a football on social media Sunday
Rihanna to headline Super Bowl half-time show

Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl LVII half-time show on February 12th at Glendale, Arizona.

The nine-time Grammy winner broke the news by posting a photo of her arm holding a football on social media Sunday.

The NFL later shared the same image on Twitter with the caption "Let's GO" and the hashtag SBLVII.

"Rihanna is a once in a generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career," said NFL Head of Music Seth Dudowsky in a news release.

Rihanna (34) has sold more than 250 million records worldwide.

Taylor Swift originally had been offered the headlining half-time slot, but TMZ reported Friday that she declined.

The league announced earlier this week that Apple Music had replaced Pepsi as the sponsor of the half-time show.

The NFL said more than 120 million viewers watched the half-time show held at Super Bowl LVI, which featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

That performance just earned an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

Past Super Bowl performers include Michael Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Prince, Paul McCartney and Madonna. -Reuters

