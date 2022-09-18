Lady Gaga issues tearful apology after performance cut short due to bad weather

Kerri-Ann Roper, PA Entertainment Editor

Lady Gaga has issued a tearful apology after having to cut short the final show of her tour in Miami due to bad weather.

The singer (36) has been on The Chromatica Ball world tour, which kicked off in Dusseldorf on July 17th and has had dates in Canada, several US states and Europe, including two nights in London.

The September 17th performance in Miami on Saturday night was the final night of the tour but she was not able to complete it, with the singer telling fans “even when the rain sort of stopped there was lightning that was striking right down to the ground so close to us”.

In a video posted to her more than 53 million Instagram followers, an emotional Lady Gaga said: “Hi everybody, thank you so much for coming to the Chromatica Ball and we really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami but we couldn’t because even when the rain sort of stopped there was lightning that was striking right down to the ground so close to us, and look I know that for a really long time, I’ve always wanted to be like that hard core, bad bitch, but what I really want is to also be responsible and loving and I don’t know what I would do if anything happened to anybody in the audience or to any member of my crew, my band, my dancers.”

Clutching some red roses, she said: “So I’m sorry that we didn’t get to do the epic performance of Rain On Me in the rain but what’s more worth it to me is life, and to whoever threw these to me on stage (the roses) I will cherish them forever.”

She went on to say that it had taken so much for her to “get back to a place where I could perform and be healthy, and I hope you know that part of why I decided not to finish the show is because I am healthy and it’s a healthy decision for all of you and for myself as well”.

“So I love you and yes I’d rather be dry, but we’re all alive so go home and be safe and I’ll see you the next time I’m on stage and until then Chromatica will never be over because Chromatica is about healing and Chromatica is about knowing that you’re enough and I feel enough tonight even though I didn’t get to finish, I really feel like enough, so thank you for giving me that, I love you, bye.”

Her original Chromatica album was released in May 2020 and was her sixth studio album, featuring collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John and Blackpink.

In 2021, she released a remix version of Chromatica, called Dawn Of Chromatica, and featured further collaborations with artists such as Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama.

In a second Instagram post, she added of the Miami show: “I’m sorry i couldn’t finish the show it was too dangerous the lightening was being unpredictable and changing moment by moment, I love you.

“Look, for years some of you have called me ‘mother monster,’ in my heart I knew it was better to keep you safe. Thank you for believing in me.

“This was the greatest tour of my life and I will cherish this moment forever-it took a long time for me to heal, but I did.”

The star, real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, rose to fame after the release of her debut album The Fame in 2008, which was reissued in 2009 as The Fame Monster.

At the 2019 Oscars ceremony she collected the gong for best original song with Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt and Anthony Rossomando for Shallow from the 2018 film A Star Is Born.