Tue, 13 Sep, 2022 - 16:07

Strictly Come Dancing launch show postponed due to queen’s death

The new series of the dance competition was due to return to screens on September 17th.
By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Strictly Come Dancing will move from its original launch date amid schedule changes following the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, the BBC has announced.

The new series of the dance competition was due to return to screens on September 17th, days before the late monarch’s state funeral on September 19th.

The launch show will now air on September 23rd followed by the first live show on September 24th, the broadcaster has said.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Photo: Robin Lee-Perrella/BBC/PA

The schedule shift is one of many made in the days following the death of the queen, with broadcasters including ITV announcing different programming.

Netflix announced last week that filming on The Crown would be suspended on the day of the queen’s funeral as a mark of respect.

