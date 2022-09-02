Fri, 02 Sep, 2022 - 21:33

Jane Fonda receiving chemotherapy for Lymphoma cancer

The actress used the announcement to discuss health care in America and the effects fossil fuels can have on people’s health
Jane Fonda receiving chemotherapy for Lymphoma cancer

Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Jane Fonda has revealed she has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and that she has started chemotherapy treatment.

The veteran actress (84) revealed the news on Instagram, explaining that it is a “very treatable cancer” for which she feels “very lucky”.

Fonda, a lifelong activist, used the announcement to raise the issue of how many Americans “don’t have access to quality health care” due to insurance troubles as well as discussing the effects fossil fuels can have on people’s health.

Fonda shared an image of herself on Instagram and wrote: “So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments.

“This is a very treatable cancer. 80 per cent of people survive, so I feel very lucky.

“I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realise, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this.

“Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving, and this is not right.”

She continued: “We also need to be talking much more not just about cures but about causes so we can eliminate them. For example, people need to know that fossil fuels cause cancer. So do pesticides, many of which are fossil fuel-based, like mine.

“I’m doing chemo for 6 months and am handling the treatments quite well, and, believe me, I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism.

“Cancer is a teacher and I’m paying attention to the lessons it holds for me. One thing it’s shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one’s community so that we are not alone. And the cancer, along with my age –almost 85– definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities.

“We’re living through the most consequential time in human history because what we do or don’t do right now will determine what kind of future there will be and I will not allow cancer to keep me from doing all I can, using every tool in my toolbox and that very much includes continuing to build this Fire Drill Fridays community and finding new ways to use our collective strength to make change.

“The midterms are looming and they are beyond consequential, so you can count on me to be right there together with you as we grow our army of climate champions.”

More in this section

Anne Heche’s son files court papers to control late star’s estate Anne Heche’s son files court papers to control late star’s estate
Gorillaz announce release of eighth studio album Cracker Island Gorillaz announce release of eighth studio album Cracker Island
World premiere of Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio at London Film Festival World premiere of Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio at London Film Festival
cancershowbizmoviesjane fondafonda
Charles Wilson, former editor of The Times, dies aged 87

Charles Wilson, former editor of The Times, dies aged 87

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more