Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan makes girl’s dream come true in Wicklow

Sarah Slater

Hollywood A lister Lindsay Lohan made one girl’s dream come true when she met the star in Wicklow Town.

The Mean Girls star was having a meal in Wicklow town gastro pub The Bridge Tavern when nine-year-old Abbie Hegarty Dunne could not believe her luck on Thursday night.

Lohan is in Ireland for the next five weeks as filming on the Netflix movie 'Irish Wish' gets underway next Monday.

Her mother Sasha Hegarty, from Wicklow town explained she normally never goes out on a Thursday night agreed to meet her brother at the pub for an early meal for his birthday.

“When we went into the pub one of the staff said that Lindsay Lohan was here and we couldn’t believe it.

"Abbie didn’t realise who she meant until she remembered she was in Mean Girls and she adores that film,” said Ms Hegarty.

“She got so excited and kept asking me if I would go over to the actress and ask for a photograph. I said no as I didn’t want to disturb her while she was having a meal with several other people.

“Then her five-year-old cousin Max said he would go over with Abbie to say hello. So the two of them went over and politely asked her for a photo as they had my mobile phone."

Ms Hegarty explained that Lohan “could not have been nicer” to the children.

The delighted mother said: “The actress said that taking a photograph was no problem and suggested they go outside to take a selfie with them. She was so nice to us all.

"The children were so excited, so much so that Abbie took a while to go to sleep on Thursday night and can’t wait to tell all her school friends about whom she met.”

Staff of The Bridge Tavern in Wicklow pictured with Lindsay Lohan.

The Parent Trap star also posed for photos with the staff of The Bridge Tavern.

A spokesperson for the pub said: “No … your eyes do not deceive you. Yes that is Linsday Lohan casually dropping into The Bridge Tavern of a Thursday night. Sure the whole Bridge crew had to get a shot.”

Netflix has teased the story of Lohan's 'Irish Wish' character, Maddie. The storyline revolves around the love of her life getting engaged to her best friend, Maddie puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland.

Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be.

With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realises that her real soulmate is someone else entirely.

Filming will take place over the next five weeks in Dublin, Wicklow and Mayo including Westport and Knock Airport.

Set in modern day Ireland, 36-year-old Lohan will play the lead role and the film is expected to be released on Netflix next year.

Ahead of filming scheduled from September 5th to October 14th, the Netflix casting team, MovieExtras, is seeking a full-time camera body double to fill in for the New York-born actress.

A spokesperson said: “We are currently involved in a very exciting project. A rom-com called ‘Irish Wish’ in Dublin and Wicklow.

“Applicants will need to be residing in Dublin and available Monday to Friday (over the filming period). Acting experience is an advantage as the role requires scenes with main cast members. Women aged 18 years plus, who are 5’4″ in height who are a dress size six to eight.

“[Those interested] must be willing to have hair dyed red for the role if selected”.