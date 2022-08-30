Tue, 30 Aug, 2022 - 13:57

John Lennon’s family home in Liverpool to go under the hammer

Lennon rehearsed in the home with his bandmates from The Quarrymen including Sir Paul McCartney
John Lennon’s family home in Liverpool to go under the hammer

Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

The home of John Lennon’s mother, dubbed the House of Sin, is expected to sell for £250,000 at auction.

The three-bedroom house on Blomfield Road in Liverpool played a significant role in both Lennon and Sir Paul McCartney’s musical development, the auction house said.

The pair, who would become founding members of the Beatles, rehearsed at the semi-detached house with their bandmates in The Quarrymen without fear of noise complaints from Lennon’s mother Julia.

The Quarrymen
Sir Paul McCartney (15) making his debut public performance with The Quarrymen, led by John Lennon at the Conservative club, in Liverpool (PA)

Mrs Lennon lived in the home with her husband John 'Bobby' Dykins from 1950 until her death in 1958, with the singer’s sisters Julia Baird and Jacqueline Dykins.

Lennon was a frequent visitor to the house, living with his aunt Mimi in nearby Menlove Avenue, the auction house said.

In her book Imagine This, Baird wrote of their mother: “I shall never forget the hilarious bathroom jam sessions she shared with the budding Beatles.

“The bathroom in our little house in Blomfield Road was probably one of the smallest in Britain.

“To see John, Paul, George, Pete Shotton, Ivan Vaughan, my mother and probably a couple of hangers-on scrambling around inside, trying to find a place to sit, was like a comedy act.

“They would be squeezed into the bath, perched on top of the loo seat, propped up against the handbasin, squatted on the floor, and standing with one leg up on the edge of the bath to support a guitar.

“Even getting the door closed was a feat. They sometimes went on for hours, letting rip into all those now classic tunes like Maggie May, Besame Mucho, Alleycat, and the theme music from The Third Man.”

Blomfield Road i
The three-bedroom home on Blomfield Road in Liverpool (Omega Auctions/PA)

The home was dubbed the 'House of Sin' by John’s aunt Mimi, the auction house said.

Paul Fairweather, auctioneer at Omega Auctions, said: “This house is well known to Beatles fans and anyone who has even a passing interest in how the world’s most famous musical group came to be.

“We saw worldwide interest in our recent sale of George Harrison’s childhood home and we expect possibly even greater attention on this property.

“It has huge historical importance, is in a great area and is an established part of the Beatles tours around the city. We are excited to see what it will achieve when the sale ends.”

The online-only auction will finish on September 26th at 7pm.

More in this section

Taylor Swift shares details of surprise new album Midnights Taylor Swift shares details of surprise new album Midnights
Ed Sheeran joined by Ukrainian band for live debut of collaborative track Ed Sheeran joined by Ukrainian band for live debut of collaborative track
Arctic Monkeys ask BBC not to show their Reading headline set live Arctic Monkeys ask BBC not to show their Reading headline set live
englandliverpoolauctionbeatlesjohn lennonsir paul mccartneylennonthe quarrymen
Michael Flatley was told going into the film world was ‘impossible’

Michael Flatley was told going into the film world was ‘impossible’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more