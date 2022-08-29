Love Island’s Luca Bish makes it official with Gemma Owen in lavish proposal

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Love Island runner-up Luca Bish has asked Gemma Owen to be his girlfriend in an elaborate celebration.

The 23-year-old fishmonger was one of the original contestants on the eighth series of the ITV dating show and came second with the 19-year-old daughter of former England striker Michael Owen.

In a video posted on Instagram, Bish led Owen through a corridor adorned with red roses, candles, red balloons and rose petals to a swimming pool in which the words “Be my girlfriend” floated.